Handcuffed suspect captured after fleeing Greenville Co. traffic stop

Deputies said a driver was apprehended in Greenville County after fleeing a traffic stop in handcuffs on Friday.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sean Antone Coleman, reportedly fled from a traffic stop around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Springfield Drive and Woods Road in Pelzer.

Deputies said Coleman was driving under suspension and was also wanted out of Greenwood for failure to comply. He was placed under arrest and handcuffed, but deputies say he was able to get away and took off running while cuffed.

Multiple teams, including K-9s, were actively searching the area for Coleman. Numerous witnesses reported seeing Coleman along Highway 29 near Cooley Bridge Road before he was apprehended.

Around 2:15 p.m., Coleman was taken into custody.

Susan Spearman, the woman who owns a property near where Coleman was captured, said she learned he was in the area when a worker from AT&T notified her "that guy that they're looking for" asked him for a ride. When the worker told the suspect he couldn't help him, Coleman reportedly took off on foot.

Spearman said her husband spotted Coleman and called 911.

"It's nerve-racking," Spearman said. "Especially that it's taken this long to find one individual."

Coleman appeared in a bond hearing on Friday night where a judge denied bond, saying the events that transpired were evidence Coleman was a flight risk.

Coleman spoke in court and said during the hours he was missing he had a panic attack and passed out in the woods.

"They tried to make me look like such a bad person," Coleman said. "They beat me, sir... Look at me."

At the bond hearing, Coleman's right arm was in a sling and he had an apparent black eye. Deputies said he was transported to the hospital after being bitten by a K-9 during his apprehension.

The spokesman of Fighting Injustice Together said the group plans to look into the circumstances of Coleman's arrest.

"We cannot continue to allow justice to be served on our street," founder Bruce Wilson said. "That should happen only in a court."

Spokesperson Beth Brotherton of Greenville County Schools said that out of an abundance of caution, Woodmont High School and Fork Shoals School went on partial lockdown during the manhunt. Students were able to move freely within the building but exterior doors remained locked, with no entry or exit permitted.

At around 1:15 p.m., district officials said the lockdowns had been lifted at both schools.

