Upstate boy battling leukemia receives honor to aid in cancer research fundraiser

An Upstate boy battling leukemia received a big honor this week.

Joseph Dellisanti was chosen as Boy of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual Man and Woman of the Year competition.

Joseph and his mother made a video detailing his long battle with leukemia, something the now 11-year-old has had since he was only 6.

Candidates for the organization's man and woman of the year will be using Joseph's story as inspiration as they work to raise funds for cancer research.

Another young lady from the Upstate, Lilly Mueller, has made headlines for her battle with cancer and was chosen as Girl of the Year to inspire leaders in the community to raise funds for the next ten weeks.

The winner of the fundraising competition will be announced on May 4.

