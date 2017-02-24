LIVE: Pres. Trump Rally at Greer City Park

Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >
Sandino Jackson, 25, was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday on one count of bomb threat first offense, per online jail records.More >
Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership.More >
Deputies said a high speed chase ended in a crash in Oconee County on Wednesday.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
Firefighters in Anderson County were called to battle a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.More >
Multiple students were placed under arrest Wednesday morning after a large fight broke out at TL Hanna High School according to a spokesman for the school district. On Thursday, three of the students appeared in bond court after being charged as adults.More >
Deputies said a woman has been arrested and charged after attempting to steal gas and then hitting a gas station employee as she tried to flee the scene.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
