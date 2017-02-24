Fire chief: Wren FD firefighter arrested, suspended for threaten - FOX Carolina 21

Fire chief: Wren FD firefighter arrested, suspended for threatening to kill woman, holding gun to her head

Brian Donald Harwood (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Brian Donald Harwood (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland has confirmed that a Wren Fire Department firefighter was arrested for threatening to kill a woman and holding a gun to her head.

Sutherland says Brian Donald Harwood has also been suspended from the fire department pending the outcome of his charge.

Warrants say that on February 19 in Anderson County, Harwood held a loaded gun to the head of a female household member, threatening to kill her at his home in Piedmont.

Reports say there were children in the home during the incident, and that Harwood was arrested that day.

Harwood has since bonded out of jail, but was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

