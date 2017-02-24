Police: Juvenile hospitalized after rescued from nearly drowning - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Juvenile hospitalized after rescued from nearly drowning at Waynesville Rec. Center

Posted: Updated:
Juvenille hospitalized after rescued from nearly drowning at Waynesville Rec. Center Juvenille hospitalized after rescued from nearly drowning at Waynesville Rec. Center
WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Police say a juvenile remains hospitalized after nearly drowning this week.

Waynesville police and fire departments responded to a near drowning incident at the Waynesville Recreation Center on Thursday around 7:53 p.m.

The juvenile was transported by EMS to Haywood Regional Medical Center and then to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Police say the juvenile victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.