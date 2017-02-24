Police: Juvenile hospitalized after rescued from nearly drowning at Waynesville Rec. Center

Juvenille hospitalized after rescued from nearly drowning at Waynesville Rec. Center

Police say a juvenile remains hospitalized after nearly drowning this week.

Waynesville police and fire departments responded to a near drowning incident at the Waynesville Recreation Center on Thursday around 7:53 p.m.

The juvenile was transported by EMS to Haywood Regional Medical Center and then to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Police say the juvenile victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

