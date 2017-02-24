Rutherfordton police seek three armed robbery suspects

The Rutherfordton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police responded to Domino's Pizza at 114 S. Washington Street in Rutherfordton around 12:45 a.m.

Reports say the store manager was preparing to wash dishes when she was surprised by two armed suspects who made her take them to the front of the store and tell them where the money was located.

Police say that after taking the money from the register, the suspects made the manager open the safe and the suspects took money from it as well. Then, reports say the suspects made the manager go into the cooler as they left the store.

Witnesses told police that there were at least 3 suspects involved in the robbery. Two of the suspects were reportedly wearing black pants, black hoodies and had covered their faces with some type of material.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Kenny Kempster (direct desk line: 828-476-4086) or the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 or after hours 828-286-2911.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case.

