Court: Solicitation charge dropped for MA double-murder suspect arrested in Upstate

Doughty is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Honda Accord similar to this one with a license plate that reads, "7KLY80." (Source: MA State Police)

A Massachusetts double murder suspect was arrested in Spartanburg on Friday after a BOLO advisory was issued along the East Coast.

Massachusetts State Police say 39-year-old Wes Doughty was the second man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Peabody, M.A on February 18. They believe Doughty committed a carjacking this week.

Officials believe Doughty may have carjacked a vehicle in Middleton, M.S. Thursday night and driven with a male victim to Boston, where he abandoned the victim before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

Police said Doughty was considered armed and dangerous, advising the public not to approach him.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said around 3:25 p.m., two investigators spotted Doughty holding a solicitation sign along Highway 9. According to the incident report, deputies arrested him for solicitation after they learned he was wanted on multiple homicide charges.

The keys to the stolen vehicle were reportedly found in his front pocket, and without being asked, Doughty said he took the car from a man and made him get money out of an ATM.

Deputies transported the suspect to the Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

Doughty appeared in court for a bond hearing Saturday morning. There, he was told that Peabody, MA officials had 21 days to pick him up or he would be released. His solicitation charge was dropped.

MA officials picked Doughty up from the Spartanburg County Jail on Monday around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.