Police: Multiple fire departments working fire at Tryon Presbyterian Church

Swift water rescue team said the search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood has resumed Sunday morning.More >
Deputies said EMS is responding to the scene of a crash involving a 4-wheeler in Anderson County.More >
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after being found by his family face down in a pond on Friday.More >
Dispatchers said a stabbing occurred in Cherokee County on Saturday.More >
First responders are on the scene of a collision on John Dodd Road at New Cut Road in Spartanburg on Sunday.More >
A St. Charles County woman is accused of hitting her 8-year-old daughter with a belt because she was upset that she bought a school lunch.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Bob's Place hosts clean up and cookout fundraiser after fire. (5/27/17)
The Greenville Police Department hosted a Kid's Bike Fest on Saturday to allow Upstate kids to ride a safety course on their bikes and enter a drawing for a free helmet or bicycle.More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
