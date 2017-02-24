Police: Multiple fire departments working fire at Tryon Presbyterian Church

Police say multiple fire departments are battling a fire at a Tryon church Friday afternoon.

The call originally came in at Polk County 911 Dispatch Center. Police say the fire started at Tryon Presbyterian Church located at 430 Harmon Field Road.

According to Assistant Chief James Waters with the Tryon Fire Department, the church suffered a substantial amount of damage to the basement where the fire was mostly contained.

A passerby reported the fire.

Tryon, Columbus, Saluda, Landrum and Campobello fire departments all assisted in the response.

The upper level of the building suffered minimal smoke damage.

