"Home Front" initiative yields 3 federal indictments for domestic violence

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday that three Spartanburg County residents were indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Greenville.

Reports say 56-year-old Rodney Juan Baker, 37-year-old Derrick Casey and 31-year-old Hector Gonzalez, all of Spartanburg were indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The case against Gonzalez was investigated by the Spartanburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office investigated the cases involving Baker and Casey.

Drake said "each of these cases are a direct result of “Home Front”, a focused deterrence-based initiative to combat domestic violence."

All charged individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty.

