Coroner identifies teen killed after accidentally shooting self in head at cookout

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said a teen died after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a cookout on Thursday.

The incident happened at a residence on the 2100 block of Old Calhoun Falls Road. Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of a gunshot victim, and upon arrival, found several people outside on the home's front porch as one individual performed CPR on the victim.

Reports say deputies secured a landing zone for the victim, who appeared to be unconscious, to be flown to AnMed for treatment.

Witnesses at the event told deputies that everyone in attendance was drinking and grilling out when the incident happened. According to witnesses, the victim had been talking about his gun tucked inside his waistband and then pulled it out and began messing around with it.

Witnesses told deputies they tried to warn the victim that the gun could possibly be loaded but victim reportedly pointed the gun to the right side of his head and said, "I trust my gun enough to know when it's not loaded."

Then, witnesses said, the victim pulled the trigger on the gun and it went off, striking him in the right side of the head, causing him to collapse.

Reports say witnesses immediately began trying to assist the victim and continued to render aid until first responders arrived on the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead on Friday at 1:10 p.m. He was identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Stroud.

Captain Talbert said investigators are still investigating the case, but said "at this time, it appears this is a tragic, horrible accident."

Deputies said many times people who don't train or work with weapons everyday don't realize that though you may remove a clip from a firearm, you must also remove the bullet left in the chamber.

"This is also a sad reminder that we should never play with firearms," said deputies in the report. "We are praying for this young victim and his family."

