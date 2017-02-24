Windy, but mild Saturday ahead of FREEZING temperatures tonight

As mountain showers dissipate lots of sunshine and strong winds which could gust up to 40 mph at times will follow with highs in the low 60s in the mountains and low 70s in the Upstate.

One more note for the day is that there is an increased fire danger across the area with dry vegetation, strong wind and low humidity, so avoid outdoor burning if possible!

Winds will calm down tonight which will allow temperatures to drop down to the mid to upper 20s in the mountain and low 30s in the Upstate. Highs will be a bit cooler tomorrow as well with middle 50s in the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate.

Those should gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s early next week which will also bring a series of rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before another cooldown late next week.





Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.