Warrants: Upstate man held down, sexually assaulted children

An Upstate man is facing multiple child sex charges according to the Woodruff Police Department.

Ronald Jason Ball, 47, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Ball is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old victim between 2015 and 2017. He is also accused of holding down a victim who was under the age of 11 in 2016 and performing a sexual act on the child.

Police responded to investigate the allegations on Jan. 25.

Ball is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.

