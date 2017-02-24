Deputies: Two arrested, another sought after multi-county chase

Authorities in Laurens County said a manhunt is underway for a chase suspect.

Deputies said the chase began in Spartanburg County before traveling into Laurens County. The suspect reportedly crashed on Mordeci Mountain Road near Gray Court.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two suspects were taken into custody but a third fled and has not been located. The agency's bloodhound unit responded to the scene but has been unable to find him or her.

FOX Carolina is working to get more details on the events leading up to the chase.

