Truck drives over ravine in Henderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Truck drives over ravine in Henderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Truck in ravine on I-26 (Feb. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina) Truck in ravine on I-26 (Feb. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities in Henderson County were called to the scene of a crash on Friday.

According to dispatchers, they received reports of a car driving over a ravine around 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 26 near mile marker 43.

Authorities at the scene said the driver of a truck ran off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail and mile marker sign before ending up in the ravine and hitting a tree.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened by 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.