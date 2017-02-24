Truck drives over ravine in Henderson Co.

Authorities in Henderson County were called to the scene of a crash on Friday.

According to dispatchers, they received reports of a car driving over a ravine around 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 26 near mile marker 43.

Authorities at the scene said the driver of a truck ran off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail and mile marker sign before ending up in the ravine and hitting a tree.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened by 4:45 p.m.

