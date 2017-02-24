Cops carry cash from donor to hand out to unsuspecting Greenville County citizens

Each bill given out had this passage of scripture attached to it. (FOX Carolina)

A man received a surprise cash gift from Greenville County deputies. The gift was part of an anonymous donation to law enforcement (FOX Carolina)

An anonymous donor gave the Greenville County Sheriff's Office $5,000 to donate to people in need while on patrol.

Sheriff Will Lewis told FOX Carolina the money, which was divided into $100 bills - each bill attached to a card with a passage from Isaiah in the Holy Bible - was one way to help build a relationship of trust between law enforcement and the community.

FOX Carolina rode along with deputies as they handed out the cash to unsuspecting citizens. Initially, many thought they were in trouble for something. By the end of each encounter, each recipient of the $100 bill was either smiling or crying tears of joy.

"God really does answer our prayers don't He?," said one woman upon receiving the gift.

"This is about law enforcement getting out in the community and showing people we are not just here for what they see on the news," said Sheriff Lewis. "We are here for another reason - and that is to take care of the community."

Deputies will be passing out the cash until it runs out.

