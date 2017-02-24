Warrants: Greenville Co. man sent obscene photos to minor

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after obscene nude photographers were sent to a minor.

Deputies said 22-year-old Jomer Valentin Antunez-Bardales is charged with three counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Antunez-Bardales sent photos of his genitals and the performance of a lewd act to the victim. He is also accused of trying to solicit the minor to engage in sexual intercourse with him.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

