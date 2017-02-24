Fifth suspect charged in Upstate teen's 2016 shooting death

The Anderson County Coroner's Office said four people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in October.

Investigators said 18-year-old Courvocia Jaalen Hunter was shot while in a vehicle on Clemson Boulevard between Sandy Springs and La France. Hunter was reportedly one of two wounded victims who did not immediately seek medical attention.

The other victim who was wounded was identified as 18-year-old Han'Drikus Lykeim Don'Tae Webb.

By the time Hunter arrived at the hospital, the coroner said he had lost nearly all his blood. Despite transfusions, he suffered multiple organ failures and died.

His death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said four people were charged in connection with the slaying.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Raheem Shabazz McCoppin, 19-year-old Landarias Deshon Strickland, and 17-year-old Latrell Raequan Willingham.

McCoppin, Strickland and Willingham are each charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. All three were denied bond.

Deputies said for failing to render aid to Hunter and continuing to drive instead of calling for medical assistance, Webb is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On Tuesday, deputies confirmed 18-year-old Markeese David Churchwell was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hunter's death. Churchwell was identified as an occupant of the vehicle with Hunter and Webb. Deputies said he is also accused of continuing to drive rather than seeking medical assistance for Hunter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coroner: Teen dies four days after being shot

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.