Anderson Co. man killed in bed after truck slams into home

The sound on Thursday night was too familiar for Jeanette Carver.

"We knew it wasn't the train when we felt the vibration in the house," Carver said. She lives on Tripp Street in Williamston.

"It was heartbreaking the first time. It was heartbreaking the second time," she said. "But, this time, it's, it's really- I don't even know what to say."

This time, another vehicle hit this home. This time, a pickup truck, and this time Antonio Jacinto is killed.

"I saw the back passenger tire and the tail lights and that's all we saw- sticking out of the house," Carver said.

So, she called 911 and she and her husband saw a child inside.

"He told the 14 year-old to go- 'Was there anybody else in the house?' And to get everybody and get out," Carver said. "They were crying, but they were like they were in shock that this had happened."

Investigators arrested the driver of the truck, Austin Burdette, and charged him with felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm or death.

Carver says engineers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are aware of the sharp curve. She says engineers surveyed the area and made a determination.

"I've called- trying to get them to put up a rail," Carver said. "It was not sharp enough, it wasn't immediate danger."

She says there are also speeders who sometime round the curve on two wheels.

"We hear it everyday," she said. "If you stand here long enough, you'll hear them hit those railroad tracks wide open."

And now a neighbor, a father, husband, and friend, is gone.

"I hope that they figure out a way to prevent it from happening again," Carver said.

FOX Carolina contacted SCDOT to ask about the curve but had not heard back as of February 24, 2017.

