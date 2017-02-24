NC sheriff says protesters are 'like a child... throwing a tantrum'

The Henderson County sheriff isn't holding back his thoughts on protesters in a call for unity issued in his monthly newsletter.

In the February 2017 edition of The Guardian, Sheriff Charles MacDonald described protesters destroying property and interfering with traffic as "like a child playing a board game."

"Gleeful at the prospect of winning but impetuously overturning the table and throwing a tantrum when faced with the prospect of losing," he said.

MacDonald said he hopes his county will unify in a common commitment to the "welfare, peace and safety of all who live in our community." He called for Americans to move past anger and to turn to the truth and their faith.

I believe many of the vile and disgusting protests that are taking place across our nation are not a result of the differences between America's traditional political parties. Rather, they appear to be the result of an anti-American social progressive movement with the goal of subverting our great Republic and replacing it with something akin to the social economic governance that continues to decimate Western Europe to this day. In truth, I believe that many in this nation from all parties awoke at the last moment and saw the face of the beast that was poised to consume us all.

Below is the full February issue of The Guardian:

