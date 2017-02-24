Suspects sought in Rutherfordton Domino's robbery

Three suspects sought in robbery of this Domino's

Life along Main Street in Rutherfordton is generally quiet. Matthew McDaniel runs a cellphone store along the main strip. He says he's never had any serious issues with crime.

"As far as someone breaking in," explained McDaniel, "I'm not worried about it."

"They had firearms and told her to turn off the lights." explained Lt. Ricky Gilbert with the city police, "They took her up front and made her go up front. Get on her knees and asked her where the money was at she pointed towards the register."

The suspects told the manager the amount from the register was not enough for them. They held her at gunpoint while she opened the safe. They then forced her into the freezer and left the restaurant.

"Don't know which direction," said Lt. Gilbert,"Don't know if they left on foot or in a vehicle."

Lt. Gilbert is asking anyone with information on the crime or suspects to contact police immediately.

Domino's is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.