One of two brothers charged in Upstate man's brutal killing takes plea deal

One of two brothers accused of killing a man and setting him on fire took a plea deal in court on Friday.

Oscar Ernest Lance, then 32, and younger brother Jacob Lance, then 19, were arrested in November 2015 after a 17-year-old Pendleton High School student woke to the smell of smoke.

The teen reportedly found his father's body burning in a room of the home. The coroner identified the victim as 53-year-old Todd Barnes Cantlay and said his son was "traumatized."

The Lance brothers were charged with first-degree murder, burglary and arson after being accused of beating Cantlay to death with a blunt object. The coroner said he also suffered multiple stab wounds and an accelerant was used to try to destroy his remains.

On Friday, Oscar Lance pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree arson. The Solicitor's Office said His sentence has been deferred pending the trial or plea of Jacob Lance.

Oscar Lance is still eligible for a life sentence in prison, the solicitor said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

