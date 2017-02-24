So close: Upstate man misses Powerball jackpot by one digit

A Simpsonville man said he's happy to be taking home a big sum of money, but he just narrowly missed being the winner of the tenth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

With the top prize swelling to more than $400 million, the man said he took a chance and purchased a ticket at QuikTrip on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

When he checked the next working, he said he didn't know what to do when he saw five of the six matching numbers. He realized he won $100,000--but was one number away from taking home the jackpot.

“I’m good,” he said of the win. “That’s not a bad day.”

He earned $100,000 by getting the PowerPlay multiplier. The odds of winning $50,000 are one in 913,129, according to lottery officials.

He said he plans to put the money toward his children's education.

For selling the claimed ticket, QuikTrip #1113 in Greer received a commission of $1,000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.