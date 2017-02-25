Deputies: Man charged after leading Anderson Co. chase in stolen vehicle with drugs in tow

Deputies say a chase in Anderson County ended with a driver in handcuffs.

Reports say deputies were in the area of Beaverdam Road in Williamston canvassing for a stolen vehicle around 1:17 a.m. when they spotted what they were looking for - a burgundy 2004 Ford Mustang with SC tags reading, "FFD-304," turning off of Breazeale Drive.

Reports say that after deputies activated blue lights and initiated a traffic stop, the driver took off in the vehicle and a chase ensued, at times reaching maximum speeds of 80 mph.

Deputies say the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle on Hardy Street and struck a tree in front of a residence on the 300 block, disabling the vehicle.

That's when deputies approached the vehicle and told the driver to exit the vehicle. Reports say the suspect initially did not comply with orders, however a deputy was able to get him onto the ground and into handcuffs. No passengers were in the car.

Deputies later identified the suspect as 39-year-old James Anthony Nabors Jr.

Officials said Nabors complained of being injured and EMS was dispatched to the incident. Upon their arrival, Nabors refused treatment, deputies say.

Shortly after, deputies learned that Nabors's license was suspended for failure to pay traffic tickets and that he'd had two prior convictions within the past five years.

During a search of Nabors's vehicle, deputies were able to locate a baggie of a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also confirmed that he vehicle Nabors was traveling in was a stolen vehicle.

He was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension third offense. Reports say possible pending charges against Nabors include possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Whitefield Fire Department, Anderson County deputies, and highway patrol were all on the scene.

