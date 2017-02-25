'Shoot Like A Girl' mobile gun range makes stop in Greenville

Shoot Like A Girl's mobile gun range will be parked in front of Cabela's in Greenville this weekend to encourage women to learn how to shoot.

The organization seeks to grow the number of women in shooting sports as well as empower them with confidence that the president and founder, Karen Butler, said many women find while learning how to shoot.

"I would say that come try it. Just experience it. You know fire arms are in hunting and all that it's a great lifestyle. It's very safe and what we want to do at 'Shoot Like a Girl,' is really create safe responsible gun owners."

Inside the 53-foot mobile gun range, women of all ages will learn how to handle and shoot handguns, long guns and compound bows from trained professionals.

"We are growing the number of women who participate in shooting sports. Shoot Like A Girl produces remarkable results - 90% of the women who go through the trailer will commit to buying a gun, and 56% commit to buy a bow," said Butler.

Cabela's said they're proud to partner with Shoot Like A Girl.

"We want to empower women, you know? We also want to empower the youth as well. There's a lot of great opportunities for our youth in shooting sports," said Tina Furmanek, Marketing Manager at Cabela's.

The mobile gun range will be in front of Cabela's on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

