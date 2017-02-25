SILVER ALERT: Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. woman

Rutherford County deputies have issued a silver alert for a 25-year-old woman believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Margie Leann Frizzle was last seen walking away from Restwell Resthome located along US Hwy 221 S in Rutherfordton around 12:30 a.m. on February 25.

Frizzle is described as 5'7'' and 235 lbs with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless knee length floral dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.

