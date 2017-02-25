Fire chief: Two injured in fire that burned Landrum home to the ground

Glassy Mountain Fire Chief Robert Staples said two people were home in Greenville County when a fire started Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 7 a.m.

The pair were reportedly inside a residence on the 200 block of Butter Street in Landrum when it caught fire.

Staples said a male victim sustained second degree burns on his hands and first degree burns on his chest. A female victim had a cut on her foot, but was not transported to the hospital for treatment. Chief Staples said it wasn't certain if she had been injured during the fire or somewhere outside the house.

No smoke detector was located in the residence, according to Staples. He says the fire was likely accidental.

Gowensville, Landrum and Glass Mountain fire departments all responded to assist with taking down the blaze.

Our FOX Carolina crew on the scene said the home was completely burned to the ground during the blaze that has since been taken down.

