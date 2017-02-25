Mommy Matters on FOX: Upstate Doula, family talk about the importance of help in first months

Mommy Matters on FOX: Foothills Family Doulas talks about the importance of accepting help as new moms and dads (FOX Carolina: 2/25/2017).

As a birth and postpartum Doula, Carie McDonough, works with Upstate families in a lot of different ways, but with each new family she commits to helping her goal is the same.

"I find the most joy in seeing parents excited with their babies, seeing them rested, seeing them really enjoying the time they have and really enjoying the relationship," said McDonough.

The Mullins family is proof of McDonough's mission. The couple said they were blessed to bring three new babies into their home within months of each other.

"We had been wanting to have children for a long time. Had been going down that road of trying to have children but we also knew we always wanted to adopt... We just coincidentally got pregnant and got placed with a baby up for adoption within a couple of days of each other," said Adrienne Mullins.

Adrienne and her husband Ryan are now proud parents to 7-month old Cooper and 4-month-old twins Katie Mae and Carlyle. With no immediate family close by to call on in the first few months, the Mullins knew they would need backup.

"Especially with them being premature it's just a really big load to carry and it takes a lot of energy so just a little rest and an extra set of hands just helps accomplish that so much easier," said Ryan.

Carie's is the owner of Foothills Family Doulas which offers educational, emotional and physical support before, during delivery and after babies come home.

"I'm not just there to care for the baby, I'm there to care for the entire family system," said McDonough.

She helps the Mullins overnight several times a week but her contribution to the family goes beyond that. She helps with laundry, meal prep and other family's, including the Mullins, figure out the best ways to proceed with parenting choices.

"My job is to say, "What do you want to do? What do you think is best for your family?" and then helping you to achieve those goals," said Carie.

Through these early stages of parenting, the Mullins said they've seen just how big of an impact rest and help can make on the relationship with a new addition to the family.

"I think without Carie life would have come to a complete halt and would have made the sweet time we have with the babies just not as enjoyable," said Ryan.

Adrienne and Ryan also said teamwork is a key component of getting through the first few months.

"We've really just chosen to be positive and we work as a team. It's a team effort. You just have to work together and know that no sleepless phase will last forever, eventually the babies will sleep," said Adrienne.

For all new parents, Carie and Adrienne said don't be afraid to let others in during this transition phase.

"I would not be afraid to take help from friends or from family who want to unload the dishwasher, help fix dinner," said Adrienne.

"If you have friends that offer to help, family members, take advantage of that offer let them come in and help you," said Carie.

