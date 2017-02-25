Greenville NAACP hosts Rally for Justice

Pastors, ministers, businesses, retired citizens, students, men, women and individuals of all ethnicities and cultures were invited to Rally for Justice with the Greenville NAACP on Saturday.

The event took place at 11 a.m. at County Square in Greenville.

Attendees joined the rally inside the building and discussed several topics such as racism, sexism, health care, discrimination, college tuition costs, immigration and poverty in the community.

Speakers from several different cultural backgrounds addressed the crowd during the event to highlight their concerns and share personal experiences.

The Greenville branch of the NAACP is calling for "unity, action and development of a moral agenda fighting for Human Rights for everyone."

