"American Idol" winner Ruben Studdard serenades crowd at community baby shower

Upstate moms came together for a community baby shower hosted by the GHS Nurse Family-Partnership (NFP) program on Saturday.

The event took place at the TD Convention Center in downtown Greenville.

Attendees were able to enjoy games and prizes, and were lucky to be able to experience a concert by Grammy-nominated artist and second season American Idol winner Ruben Studdard.

“Nurse-Family Partnership empowers women during their first pregnancies and we are looking forward to doing that through our Community Baby Shower,” said Elena Huston, nurse manager of GHS Nurse-Family Partnership prior to the event. “Our community partners will share great information that will benefit new moms and it’s going to be special for women to meet others who are currently sharing many of the experiences that they are having.”

Up and coming artists Nick Gaggero and Tp9 also performed as part of the event.

The NFP "pairs first-time moms with specially-trained nurses to provide support during pregnancy." Nurses continue visiting the families up until their child's second birthday. The services are free and intended to help women have healthy pregnancies.

Community agencies that participated in the shower were also able to share helpful information to expecting mothers, as well as tips to better understand healthy child development.

