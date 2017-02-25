Belton fire destroys 200-year-old historic home

Several fire departments responded to a fire in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.

They got the call around 2:11 p.m. about a fire at 311 Haynie Mill Road in Belton.

According to reports, the blaze began as a grass fire and then spread to multiple surrounding structures.

Firefighters told FOX that a historic 3000 square foot home, about 200-years-old, was a total loss, with two outhouses also burning to the ground.

One person was reportedly inside the home during the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Another structure on a neighbor's property sustained damage to the vinyl on the exterior of the home, according to reports.

Firefighters say the blaze started when a neighbor was burning something outside and the wind caught onto it, causing the fire to spread rapidly. Officials say the fire appears to be an accident, but it remains under investigation.

Ten fire departments responded to the scene to assist. Three structures and 2 acres of land burned during the incident.

