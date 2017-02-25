Firefighters: Crews responding to grass fire that spread to barn - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Crews responding to grass fire that spread to barn in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Anderson City Fire Department say crews are battling a barn fire.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m.

Reports say the fire initially started on Bentley Drive and then spread to Johns Avenue. Apparently a grass fire spread to a barn in that area.

Officials did not know if any injuries had been sustained during the fire.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.