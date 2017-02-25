Seasonable Sunday temps followed by rain chances this week

After a cold early morning, Sunday afternoon will still be decently warm, but not nearly as much as yesterday with Upstate highs in the lower 60s, and mountain highs in the middle 50s with calmer winds.

Clouds will increase tonight which will prevent us from getting as cold as we did this morning, but don't put your jackets away because most will still be in the 30s to near 40 Monday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will once again rise into the upper 50s to middle 60s with thickening cloud cover as showers move in from the southwest late in the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see rain chances of their own too, with Wednesday being the better of the two days as a cold front moves through. Ahead of the front, Wednesday's highs will reach the lower to middle 70s, followed by 50s to near 60 behind the front on Thursday through early next weekend.

