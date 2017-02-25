Fire chief: Gas meter said to be cause of fire at Upstate home, investigation continues

An Upstate fuel company is investigating a house fire after the fire chief said the fire started around the home's gas meter.

The fire chief for the Spartanburg Fire Department said an issue with the Piedmont Natural Gas meter or some sort of problem with the gas piping caused the electric meter base to catch fire and start burning Saturday afternoon.

The fire started non the side of the apartment building. No structure damage to the brick apartment building was reported.

The home is located on the 300 block of Pier Point Avenue.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of six adults, one child.

Piedmont Natural Gas is now handling the investigation.

