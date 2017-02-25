Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck on I-240 in Ashevil - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck on I-240 in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

All lanes have reopened near the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on I-240 in Asheville, troopers report.

The collision occurred on I-240 at mile marker 3, heading East, the report says.

Troopers say a male was walking along the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident closed all lanes down near Exit 3-B. Those lanes have since been reopened.

The coroner identified the victim as 41-year-old Charles Anthony Wood of Asheville.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

