Coroner identifies driver killed in Anderson Co. motorcycle accident

Scene of fatal motorcycle accident in Anderson Co. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Scene of fatal motorcycle accident in Anderson Co. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The coroner has confirmed 47-year-old Shane Goodwin has died following an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Anderson County.

The incident occurred on Highway 29 N near Pack Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Chief deputy coroner, Charlie Boseman, said Goodwin was hit from behind and he landed on the windshield of the car that struck him.

Goodwin suffered upper body injuries and died on the scene, according to Boseman.

Boseman said the driver of the vehicle that hit Goodwin was a female. There's no word on whether charges are being filed at this time.

Highway 29 N was shut down until after 2 a.m. Sunday while investigators and emergency crews remained on scene investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for developments on this story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.