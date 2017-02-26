Coroner identifies driver killed in Anderson Co. motorcycle acci - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies driver killed in Anderson Co. motorcycle accident

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner has confirmed 47-year-old Shane Goodwin has died following an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Anderson County.

The incident occurred on Highway 29 N near Pack Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Chief deputy coroner, Charlie Boseman, said Goodwin was hit from behind and he landed on the windshield of the car that struck him.

Goodwin suffered upper body injuries and died on the scene, according to Boseman. 

Boseman said the driver of the vehicle that hit Goodwin was a female. There's no word on whether charges are being filed at this time.

Highway 29 N was shut down until after 2 a.m. Sunday while investigators and emergency crews remained on scene investigating.

