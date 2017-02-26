Video of group worshiping at Upstate McDonald's gains online attention

A group of Upstate men gather for prayer in the parking lot of a McDonald's. (Source: Eric Foster)

A video of a group of Upstate men worshiping outside a McDonald's is gaining attention online.

Eric Foster says he and a few other young men attend Living Water Church in Seneca. They were all bowling together at a youth hangout event Friday evening before heading to the golden arches for a fast food fix.

And while Foster and his buddies grabbed a bite to eat at a McDonald's, they discussed divine power.

"While we were there we started talking about God and what we thought He was gonna do this year," said Foster.

As the conversation went on, Foster says excitement took hold of the group, and the McDonald's parking lot transformed into a place of worship.

"We began to get excited about how He was already moving and what we wanted Him to do in our church and our city," Foster explained. "Our excitement boiled over and we decided that we should pray together, so we went outside and began to pray for Seneca."

In a Facebook post Foster shared, he detailed moving experience he had at the restaurant.

"God moved tonight outside of McDonald's in Seneca!" read the post. "It all started when some young men got talking about the greatness of God and what we felt was gonna happen in 2017! We had tongues and interpretation in the parking lot! God spoke in such a mighty way! God is gonna do something in Seneca! And South Carolina get ready God is preparing something great!"

As of noon on Sunday, the post had been liked by over 700 people, shared by more than 500 and viewed more than 30,000 times.

