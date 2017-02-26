Video of group worshiping at Upstate McDonald's gains online attention

Pickens County deputies said a Liberty woman was arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.More >
Pickens County deputies said a Liberty woman was arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.More >
A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.More >
A tiger killed a zookeeper in an enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in the hamlet of Steeple Gidding, near Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Monday morning, according to a post on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Facebook page.More >
Lidl’s first two South Carolina stores will open on June 15 in Greenville and Spartanburg, the German grocery chain announced Tuesday.More >
Lidl’s first two South Carolina stores will open on June 15 in Greenville and Spartanburg, the German grocery chain announced Tuesday.More >
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.More >
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >
South Carolina treasurer Curtis Loftis has a big birthday gift for babies born in South Carolina on the last three days of May.More >
South Carolina treasurer Curtis Loftis has a big birthday gift for babies born in South Carolina on the last three days of May.More >
Spartanburg police have charged the manager of a Subway restaurant with breach of trust after the restaurant’s owner reported that money had been stolen from the safe.More >
Spartanburg police have charged the manager of a Subway restaurant with breach of trust after the restaurant’s owner reported that money had been stolen from the safe.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
Demolition crews have begun tearing down the building that has stood on South Main Street for five decades.More >
Demolition crews have begun tearing down the building that has stood on South Main Street for five decades.More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)