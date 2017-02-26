Missing 19-year-old with autism located by dog rescue team, take - FOX Carolina 21

Missing 19-year-old with autism located by dog rescue team, taken to ER

Posted: Updated:
Hunter Lazo (Source: NCSO) Hunter Lazo (Source: NCSO)
Scene of search for missing teen. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of search for missing teen. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of search for missing teen. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of search for missing teen. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of search for missing teen. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of search for missing teen. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)
PROSPERITY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Newberry County Emergency Services say a missing 19-year-old man with Autism was located by the dog rescue team on Sunday.

Hunter Lazo was last seen wearing a garnet Gamecock shirt and blue jeans around 8:20 a.m. on Lake Road near Lake Murray Sunday.

Area rescue squads, deputies and the DNR all participated in the search for Lazo.

On Sunday, search crews said the teen was sighted five ties in the Lakefront wooded area. They say he has gone missing two times within the last few months.

The teen was located around 5:15 p.m. and taken to the ER due to scratches on his body from the wooded area and dehydration.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.