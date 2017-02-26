Missing 19-year-old with autism located by dog rescue team, taken to ER

Officials with Newberry County Emergency Services say a missing 19-year-old man with Autism was located by the dog rescue team on Sunday.

Hunter Lazo was last seen wearing a garnet Gamecock shirt and blue jeans around 8:20 a.m. on Lake Road near Lake Murray Sunday.

Area rescue squads, deputies and the DNR all participated in the search for Lazo.

On Sunday, search crews said the teen was sighted five ties in the Lakefront wooded area. They say he has gone missing two times within the last few months.

The teen was located around 5:15 p.m. and taken to the ER due to scratches on his body from the wooded area and dehydration.

