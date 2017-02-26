Gazebo catches fire near Upstate college - FOX Carolina 21

Gazebo catches fire near Upstate college

Posted: Updated:
Scene of gazebo fire at Sherman College. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of gazebo fire at Sherman College. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of gazebo fire at Sherman College. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of gazebo fire at Sherman College. (Feb 26, 2017 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A gazebo caught fire near Sherman College in Spartanburg Sunday afternoon.

The call came in shortly after 1 p.m., dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported, and the scene is now clear. No other structures were impacted.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department and Boiling Springs Fire Department responded to the call.

We are working to get more details on the cause of the fire.

Sherman College of Chiropractic is located at 2020 State Rd 771 in Boiling Springs.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.