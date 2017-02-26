Unseasonable warmth continues with storms possible by Wednesday

Temperatures will return to above-average levels through Wednesday of next week. A few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday followed by a threat for thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

Some sunshine peeks through a mostly cloudy sky today, helping boost temperatures into the upper 50s to middle 60s. While most of the day will stay dry, a few showers are possible before the evening hours.

Tuesday will remain similar, with clouds taking over and a spotty shower or two possible as we keep things warm and increasingly humid. Expect highs near 70 degrees in the Upstate with middle 60s likely in the mountains.

A cold front will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening and bring a better chance of heavier rain and eventually thunderstorms. It will be quite breezy through the day as well, and some of the storms could become gusty at times. Sunshine returns in full force with high pressure moving in to close out the work week.

