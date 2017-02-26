Joe Gibbs Racing honors Clemson University with big surprise at Daytona 500

Bob Stanzione (left), Clemson President Jim Clements (right) standing with Joe Gibbs racing #19 car in honor of Clemson. (Source: Twitter)

A professional car racing team honored an Upstate university at the Daytona 500 on Sunday by putting a Clemson Tigers paw on the orange car.

Joe Gibbs Racing posted a photo on Twitter with the tiger paw imprinted on the #19 car and the caption "All about the PAW! #ALLIN #Clemson".

The Clemson Tigers posted on Twitter that the surprise was for Clemson University President Jim Clements.

The tweets left several followers asking "What is the connection?". We reached out to the University for comment.

An official said the tiger paw ended up on the car by request of Arris Executive Chairman Bob Stanzione. Stanzione is a Clemson alum and a good friend of President Clements. His two daughters also graduated from Clemson, the official said.

Stanzione requested a Tiger Paw be added to the paint scheme as it was time to renew the Arris sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing and he wanted to honor the University.

President Clements said he had no idea of the honor. Stanzione invited President Clements and his wife to the Daytona 500 race and surprised him with not only the tiger paw, but also the orange paint.

This was Clements first time at the Daytona 500.

