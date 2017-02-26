Anderson Co. investigators searching for 4 suspects after gas st - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. investigators searching for 4 suspects after gas station armed robbery

Four suspects caught on surveillance video (Source: ACSO) Four suspects caught on surveillance video (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County investigators are looking for four suspects connected to an armed robbery at Stop-A-Minit early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stop-A-Minit located on the Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson after reports that four males wearing all black clothing and black ski masks entered the convenience store demanding money.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m.

The clerk said the suspects took money along with several other items and fled on foot around the side of the building. Two of the males had small handguns and one of them pointed a silver handgun at her while asking for money, the clerk said.

Deputies along with K9's canvassed the area for the suspects but were unable to track them down.

No other details are available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

