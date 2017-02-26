Nose gear issue causes aircraft emergency at GSP, 60 on board

An aircraft emergency was reported at Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Sunday evening.

Officials at GSP say an American Airlines flight experienced a nose gear issue around 6:50 p.m. as it went in for landing at the airport. There were 60 people on board, including crew member, during the incident.

The flight was able to land safely and no injuries were reported.

