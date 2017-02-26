GA street named after Deshaun Watson

A street in Georgia is sporting the name of a familiar former Clemson Tiger.

Former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson was honored by his former high school with a street named after him. Deshaun Watson Way is now the name of the road that leads to Gainesville High School.

The change went before a planning board in January, was approved by full council in February, and on Sunday the street sign became a reality.

Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan said Watson took the Gainesville football team to two state championships while he played at the school, and the team won one of them.

“He’s a fine young man,” Mayor Dunagan said. “I’ve met him on multiple occasion. He’s a top notch gentleman and we’re proud of his success.”

Watson posted on Twitter about the new street sign saying he’s honored that his hometown decided to name the street after him.

Yeaaa, pull up! Dat Wayy! Thank you city of Gainesville (hometown) for the street! Much love and appreciative! #Honored I do it for my city! pic.twitter.com/xY8X63lkkA — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 26, 2017

The road was previously called Touchdown Drive.

