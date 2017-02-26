Trader Joe's apple sauces recalled after customer reports glass pieces in product

An apple sauce cannery is voluntarily recalling several of its products due to the potential of glass pieces in the apple sauce.

Three different types of Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces are being recalled by Manzana Products Co. due to customer reports that glass was found in some of the products, the FDA said.

All products have since been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

The following products are a part of the recall: Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, and Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce. For more on the specific dates being recalled, click here.

The products are packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar. Customers can find the "Best Before" date stamped on top of the lid.

