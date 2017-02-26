Runners take to streets in Hendersonville in support of sexual assault victim

Dozens of runners laced their sneakers and hit the streets of Hendersonville Sunday morning in support of victims of sexual assault.

The three mile walk or run started at the YMCA and made its way through downtown Hendersonville.

The event was created to show solidarity for the jogger who was sexually assaulted last week.

"We thought well you know what better way to show our support than waking up early and running,” event organizer Anne Hodge said.

Organizers say they hope the event allowed runners to meet new people to safely run with.

