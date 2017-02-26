Final preparations taking place at Bon Secours ahead of SEC basketball tournament

Some major preparations are underway to make sure everything is ready to go for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in the Upstate.

The court floor was delivered and installed at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, just days away from the huge sporting event in Greenville.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament starts on Wednesday, and those in charge of making sure it all goes smoothly say, there's a lot on the line.

"You know it's 14 schools that come in from all over the south east to see what Greenville has to offer and it has been, too much time has passed since we were able to do this so we're really really looking forward to it,” said Beth Paul, the General Manager at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The 2017 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament runs from March 1 through 5.

