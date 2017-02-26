Mac and cheese cook-off event in Greenville serves as fundraiser - FOX Carolina 21

Mac and cheese cook-off event in Greenville serves as fundraiser for homeless

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Upstate foodies took time out on Sunday to celebrate a famous southern comfort food – mac and cheese – with a cook-off and fundraiser.

Participants gathered together at Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville to sample several different man and cheese recipes and help judge the entries.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the homeless. Participants were asked to make a suggested $2 donation to help the homeless and other in-need neighbors.

"Well I've always believed in helping out your communities and helping out the homeless more than everything so it was just a little bit of everything just to feed people and get some donations,” said contestant William Baumgartner

Money raised from the event will go to Love Thy Neighbor, which provides food, clothing, and other items to those who are homeless and in need. 

