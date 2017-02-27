SCDOT crews to begin bridge repair in Anderson Co. Monday

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of SC 185, Due West Highway, on Monday as crews begin bridge repair work near Scott Road, according to Anderson County officials.

The section of highway is expected to be closed until March 6.

A 9.7 mile detour will be posted to guide northbound traffic from SC 413 to SC 28 and then back onto SC 185.

Officials said residents living in the construction area will be allowed access to their homes during construction.

