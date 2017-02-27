Southern Wesleyan breaks ground on special needs housing complex

Officials from Southern Wesleyan University, the Special Needs Boards of Pickens and Anderson counties, and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs broke ground Monday on the first phase of a new housing community designed for individuals with special needs and disabilities.

The housing community is part of the Jericho Project, which Southern Wesleyan said aims to create a living and learning environment that will “prepare its special needs and disabilities residents to live more independent lives, and provide to the involved students a life learning experience to guide them throughout the rest of their lives,” per a news release.

The construction site is located on the Southern Wesleyan campus just off Wesleyan Drive, across the street from the Varsity Softball Field.

Click here to read more about the Jericho Project.

