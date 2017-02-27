Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant to speak at hospitality award ceremony in Greenville

South Carolina’s new lieutenant governor will speak in Greenville Monday at the Stars of South Carolina Hospitality Awards ceremony.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony to honor the best and the brightest in the state's hospitality industry.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville.

Winners from the Upstate include Doug Coleman of Ruth's Chris Steak House for Restaurant Front of the House Employee of the Year award and Alan Scott of Embassy Suites Greenville for Chef of the Year.

